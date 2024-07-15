Tennis Professional Now ‘Serving’ Quail Creek

Quail Creek tennis enthusiasts are now blessed to have the services of an extremely accomplished tennis professional and fellow resident, Donna Yuritic. During her 56-year tennis career, Donna has earned seven National Doubles Championships, Female 35+ Player of the Year in Chicago in 1996, USPTA Southwest Player of the Year, and Southwest Pro of the Year in both 2005 and 2007, among her numerous accomplishments! Her globe-trotting playing career includes the Avon Circuit, Virginia Slims Circuit, and European Circuit, as well as serving as a USTA speaker at the US Open Convention three times.

Her love for the game is not only demonstrated by her desire to offer instruction to the Quail Creek Tennis Club’s members, but also by her lifelong passion to give back to the game, as illustrated by her previous commitments to teaching inner-city programs, Special Olympics, and wheelchair tennis.

Feel free to contact Donna at [email protected] if you’re looking to improve your tennis game via private lessons/clinic. We are indeed fortunate to count tennis professional Donna Yuritic as a fellow QC resident!