Pickleball Court Reservations

The Quail Creek Pickleball Club (QCPC) has updated its software used to reserve pickleball courts. All residents of QC may reserve a court outside of Pickleball Club activities. See QCPOA Rules for rules governing pickleball courts.

To make a court reservation as a non-club member:

• Go to qcpickleball.org and scan the QR code in the top right of the page or click on the QCPC Court Reserve link at the bottom of the page.

• Choose the Non-Member button to create a login account.

• Fill out the form with the required information, including resident’s Quail Creek POA number.

• Electronically sign the liability waiver when prompted.

• The resident will receive an email from Court Reserve with instructions on how to reserve a court.

• The QCPC will send a follow-up email with additional information.