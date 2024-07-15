Moonlight Madness Brought Out the Best in the Putters

Peggy McGee

It was a balmy evening in Quail Creek with the full moon shining brightly when the Lady Putters hosted their annual Moonlight Madness event. This year it was a co-ed event so that the men could give putting in the darkness a try.

The prize money made their efforts worthwhile, as the winning team took home $100, or $33 for each team member. The winners were Ann Williams, Candace Webb, and Craig Tremele. Each member of the second place team, Cathy Thiele, Jim Bettinger, Kay Bettinger, Jonel Dlugos, and Linda Cottrill, went home $10 richer. The third place team, winning a total of $25, included Marie Trammell, Liz Perry, Mary Matheys, Elizabeth Cyprien, and Heidi Mours. Because it was an evening of fun and friendly competition, each member of the last place team, Joan Brown, Karen Kelly, Leslie Armstrong, Brian Kelly, and Norma Henry, also received $5 each.

Connie Galster got an amazing five holes-in-one in the dark. She won $40 for this achievement. Craig Tremele got the Lowest Overall Single Score with a 33 and got $35 for his efforts. Getting the Second Lowest Single Score was Elizabeth Cyprien with a 35. She earned $25.

The evening concluded with drawing the winners for the 50-50/split the pot raffle to benefit Honor Flight Southern Arizona. This program gives veterans a no cost to them trip to Washington, D.C., to see the monuments that have been erected in their honor. The raffle took in $800. Some of the winners donated part of their winnings to Honor Flight. The organization wound up with a $500 donation from the Lady Putters. Thanks to all who supported this fun event.