Talent Show Makes Bank for Food Bank

John Martin, PAG president, presents a check to Kellie Tonks of Sahuarita Food Bank.

The Quail Creek’s Got Talent show on Aug. 16 was a great success, with a sold-out audience of over 400. There were many talented performers to entertain their friends and neighbors who came to cheer them on. Musicians, dancers, singers, and comedians made the evening memorable. Performers can start planning now for next year’s show.

Thank you to everyone who attended the show, and we hope that the array of performers left you with a smile on your face. Your generosity allowed the Performing Arts Guild (PAG) to present the Sahuarita Food Bank with a check for $1,875. The Food Bank helps over 6,000 food-insecure individuals each month, and your contribution ensures that they will be able to provide nutritious foods in ample quantities to our neighbors up to twice a month. With increased programming under the umbrella of their Community Resource Center, they are also assisting families on their journey to food and economic security.

The PAG presents a Christmas Show, a spring Choral Concert, and a spring play every year. Look for more information about this year’s Christmas Show in upcoming QC Crossing articles and What’s Happening announcements.