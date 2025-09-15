Javelina Hoedown—Tickets Still Available!

Lisa Stilson

Tickets for this year’s Javelina Hoedown went on sale Sept. 1, but there are still tickets available. If you have not attended before, you certainly don’t want to miss out on the fun! The Women of Quail Creek’s (TWOQC) major fundraising event for its very successful Scholarship Program needs your support to continue granting scholarships to young women graduating from Sahuarita, Walden Grove, and Rio Rico High Schools. We also support our unique AWE (Advancing Women Through Education) scholarship program for women over 21 returning to school and needing certification or training at a community college, university, or trade school.

Here’s the fun part: Great food—a yummy chuckwagon buffet dinner, great fun, great music, and great dancing to the Hardscrabble Road band, plus an awesome photo booth!

Here’s the “doing good deeds” part:

• 50/50 raffle tickets: When you buy your Javelina Hoedown tickets, you can also purchase 50/50 raffle tickets at 12 for $10 or 30 for $20, and you will be able to purchase them at the event as well.

• A fabulous Silent Auction featuring all sorts of wonderful items and experiences: Private gourmet meals and concerts; cookies of the month; golf foursomes at several local golf courses; Tubac Center for The Arts concert tickets; a large variety of clothing, jewelry, and accessories; an amazing assortment of one-of-a-kind artwork donated by local artists from Quail Creek, Green Valley, and Tubac; and much, much more.

So, bring your western cowboy/cowgirl boots and attire, and don’t forget your wallet, because proceeds will benefit TWOQC Scholarships. TWOQC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Tickets for the Javelina Hoedown are $60 per person. The evening is from 4 to 8 p.m. Western attire is greatly encouraged, and the event is open to everyone—members and non-members, residents and non-residents! Tickets will be sold in the lobby of the Madera clubhouse from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on the following days: Thursday, Sept. 11; Monday, Sept. 15; Tuesday, Sept. 23; Thursday, Sept. 25; and Monday, Sept. 29.

If you have any questions, email jhoedown2025@yahoo.com.