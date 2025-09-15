Sip Sip Hooray! The Women of Quail Creek Stir Up Summer Fun

Pam Hartwell-James

The Women of Quail Creek served up another winning event with their latest In My Kitchen gathering, hosted by Dee Colicchia: a sangria and appetizer soirée that had everyone raising a glass—or two!

On the menu were sangria wine; chicken marsala meatballs; pepperoni, basil, and tomato puffs; mini cheese balls; and refreshing cucumber bites. The food was fabulous, the drinks were flowing, and add in a fun game called Never Have I Ever, and you know the laughter was non-stop! After playing this game, we may or may not have learned that a few gals might have danced on a tabletop back in the day, and a few gals may have worn their clothes inside out accidentally to work.

With hot summer days outside and cool connections inside, it was the perfect recipe for fun. Here’s to great bites, great sips, and even greater company!