Table Tennis Friends and Neighbors

Tom Herder

Our featured players are Sue and Nick Kremer, spouses for 29 years. Hailing from Davenport, Iowa, the couple have been Quail Creek residents since 2015. Sue says, “I always have had fun playing ping pong at home with friends and family.” She is known for her fun and friendly personality while knocking the ball across the table. While Sue is a retired office manager, Nick continues with a successful career in real estate development. They have four children and eight grandchildren. He really likes the various levels of table tennis competition at Anza on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, whether it’s just for fun or more competitive play.

Sue creates artistic greeting cards, and Nick says he has a “serious golf addiction.” For more fun, they enjoy traveling and visiting with friends in the community.