The Democratic Club of Quail Creek’s Speaker Series Continues June 18 Via Zoom

Our speaker will be Dave Gamrath, and his subject is “Democracy in America Is Under Attack.”

Dave worked for over three decades as a project manager and analyst for the Boeing Company. On a volunteer basis, Dave successfully founded, built, and led a community forum, www.inspireseattle.org, growing membership to nearly 600 while organizing and facilitating over 90 public forums designed to inspire community involvement. Dave has served on the board for two environmental organizations, as well as a community board for Seattle King County Public Health, and helped found and lead a neighborhood anti-hate group. Dave currently is a volunteer writer for Real Change, Seattle’s newspaper supporting people currently experiencing homelessness. Dave and his wife Shamah split time between Seattle, Wash., and Green Valley, Ariz.

This presentation clarifies the risk to democracy and defines how Election Roadmaps help Democrats successfully fight back.

The Zoom meeting takes place at 3 p.m. on June 18. Watch for information on how to join the meeting.