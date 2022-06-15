BFD Event Rocked the Range!

“I’ve lived here for 20 years and have attended a lot of great events, but this is the best thing I’ve ever seen in Quail Creek!” “When can we do this again!?” “What a great night!” “Can this be an annual event!?” “Loved every minute of it!”

It was a great BFD (Bands, Food, Dancing) event! The Activities Council dreamed big, hoping for over 500 to attend an event that had been in the works for months. That big dream came true and exceeded all hopes! The BFD on Friday, May 20, was attended by an estimated 600 deliriously happy QC residents. The Activities Council, under the direction of Epifania Torres and in cooperation with Bill Foraker, teamed up to plan a legendary bash, including four bands, three food trucks, a cash bar, and dancing on the driving range until the sun slipped west.

From the beginning, Daryl Laux, QC webmaster, captured everyone’s attention with her bold, memorable flier, along with eye-catching advertising in the What’s Happening. With her always fantastic graphics and marketing, the responses to attend started rolling in!

Approximately 220 golf carts packed the driving range in orderly rows, neatly orchestrated by Tim Fleck and his crew from QC Patrol. Nearby parking lots were also filled, helping to bring the crowd estimate to nearly 600. Josh Wilks and his team of golf course marshals closed the driving range early on Friday, picked up all the range balls, and then helped with traffic control as the golf carts began showing up early for the 4:30 p.m. event.

It was all hands on deck as Liz Livingston, Activities Council co-chair and BFD visionary, organized her crew to direct traffic while she attended to the arrival and set-up of the food trucks. Family Joint Pizza was the first to arrive, as they needed time to get their woodfire pizza ovens up to temperature. Next, Frausto’s Street Tacos and Longhorn BBQ Grill pulled their trailers into the parking lot and prepared for the rush of happy, hungry residents to form lengthy lines in anticipation of tasty delights.

Epifania and her banquets team started early in the day setting up the bar on the patio, along with the tables and chairs out in the grass. Epi assisted Bill with all the electrical needs for his extensive sound equipment. Bit by bit, the months of planning began to come together as starting time drew near and the golf carts began pouring through the gates.

The night started off with the QC Ukulele Group, dubbed The Rockin’ Ukes. Their lively, joyful tunes and happy vibe got everybody in the mood for a great night. They were followed by The Cowboy Poet, Eldon Housley, singing classic country songs and imparting notable cowboy wisdom for the crowd. It really heated up when Tal Middleton and Michael Stowell of Two Guys took the stage. People shucked their shoes and hit the green grass in their bare feet, ready for dancing. The grand finale band was Trouble Brewin’ with Bill Foraker, Will Foraker, John Tubbs, and Jim White. They started off hot and jumped the vibe up a few more notches as they played all the crowd favorites. It was an epic bash! The perfect way to kick off summer and to celebrate life in Quail Creek!

Thanks to these great bands who gave their time and talents at no cost, for our enjoyment. Thanks to all who helped with the necessary work and details. And a giant thanks to all who attended! It was put together with your happiness in mind! We’re so glad you came!