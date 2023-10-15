Supporting Cancer Survivors

Carolyn Good

The Quail Creek Needlework Club offers support for those who have undergone cancer treatment with our Knitted Knockers and cancer hats.

Knitted Knockers are special handmade breast prostheses for women who have undergone mastectomies or other procedures. Traditional prosthetics are usually expensive, heavy, sweaty, and uncomfortable. These are soft, comfortable alternatives that come in a variety of sizes that can be customized for a good fit. Best of all, they are free to Quail Creek residents!

We also have soft, stretchy handmade chemo hats available, free to Quail Creek residents as well. These would feel especially good now that the weather is turning cooler.

The Needlework Club meets in Studio 104 in the Creative Arts and Tech Center on Tuesday mornings (9 a.m. to noon) and Friday afternoons (1 to 4 p.m.). Please feel free to drop in and visit!