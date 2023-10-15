Quail Creek Republican Club Meeting News

Pat Colburn

Why Did My Property Taxes Go Up So Much?!

On Sept. 15, Turning Point Action Chief Operating Officer, Tyler Bowyer, addressed the Quail Creek Republican Club (QCRC) membership. Turning Point Action has become a force for the conservative movement hosting rallies across the country on behalf of pro-America candidates. In addition to his responsibilities at Turning Point, Tyler is also our Arizona Republican Party elected National Committeeman to the Republican National Committee (RNC). Tyler outlined several strategies Republicans must execute to win elections in 2024. Tyler’s presentation lasted over 40 minutes, and he fielded several questions from the enthusiastic crowd that packed the Kino Conference Center.

Also featured at the September meeting was the Pima County Chief Deputy Treasurer Chris Ackerley. QCRC President Rich Ulery asked Chris, an expert on school finance, to explain the cause of the significant property tax increase for Quail Creek homeowners that appeared on everyone’s recently received tax bill from Pima County. The increase was caused by the passage of House Bill 2124 by the Arizona state legislature and signed into law by Governor Hobbs. The bill changed how school districts without high schools pay tuition for students attending high schools in another district. Quail Creek residents are in the Continental School District, but Continental students attend high schools in the Sahuarita Unified School District. The tax increase was an unintended consequence of this legislation. The Quail Creek Republican Club released the following information on the tax increase and what QC homeowners can do about it:

Continental Elementary School District Property Tax Increase

The Problem

In 2022, the Arizona Legislature passed HB 2124, which was intended to revise the funding formula for elementary and middle school districts that do not have high schools. Those districts, of which Continental is one of the largest, previously counted high school students in their enrollment numbers and paid tuition to neighboring districts for their students to attend high schools in those districts. Under the new plan enacted with HB 2124, property owners in elementary-only districts now pay into a fund based on the average cost of a high school student, and the district the student attends counts that student in their enrollment numbers. However, HB 2124 did not adequately address how this change would affect other parts of the school funding formula. Most importantly for the Continental School District, which includes all homeowners in Quail Creek, the amount levied for high school students no longer counts toward the minimum tax rate. Under the new formulas, taxpayers in the Continental School District must now pay the minimum tax rate plus the cost of high school students; essentially paying double what they used to pay in tuition costs for students to attend Sahuarita and Walden Grove High Schools. As a result, your property tax bill for the Continental School primary tax levy has increased by 50% and more!

What You Can and Need to Do About It

Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do to avoid paying this increase on the property tax bill you recently received from Pima County. The only entity that can correct this unintended consequence of passing HB 2124 is the Arizona State Legislature, which does not convene again until January 2024. But, it is essential that you write, email, or call the legislators representing Quail Creek, express your anger about this increase, and stress the criticality of immediately correcting the problem before 2024 tax bills are released. You might even add that the 2023 tax increase caused by HB 2124 should be refunded to all taxpayers. Make your communication personal. Let them know how much your Continental tax went up. Your legislators representing Quail Creek are:

Rep. Gail Griffin

Arizona House of Representatives

602-926-5895

azleg.gov/emailazleg/?legislatorId=2164

Rep. Lupe Diaz

Arizona House Representatives

azleg.gov/emailazleg/?legislatorId=2159

602-926-4852

Sen. David Gowan

Arizona State Senate

www.azleg.gov/emailazleg/?legislatorId=2127

602-926-5154

