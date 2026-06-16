Summer in the QC Library

Wayne Sorlie

Are you looking for a good book to read while away a summer afternoon? How about a movie for your evening enjoyment? How about a jigsaw puzzle to test your mind?

Look no further than the Madera Clubhouse. That’s where the Quail Creek Library is located—between the Coffee Bar and the Billiards Room.

The QC Library has lots of books for you to borrow and to return at your leisure. The collection includes fiction and non-fiction. There are history, current events, health, biography, and inspiration. In addition, there are books by your fellow Quail Creek residents. There is also a selection of large print books.

The QC Library offers magazines, books on discs to listen to on your road trips, DVDs, and jigsaw puzzles from 300 to 1000 pieces. All these items are donated by QC residents.

Cabinets contain puzzles and paperback books, which include Southwest and travel books, popular authors, like Johnstone and Patterson, and Harlequin romances. Games are now located in the Sage Room of the Canyon Club.

All items borrowed from the library may be returned to one of the two carts beside the entrance. If you have items you wish to donate to the QC Library (books copyrighted 2017 and newer only, please) they may be placed in the donation bin outside the entrance.

Please stop by and enjoy. Contact: quailcreeklibrary@gmail.com.