Caring Hearts and Hands Delivers in Advance of America’s 250th

Connie Vaughan

Every year on the Third Saturday in May, is Armed Forces Day, celebrated to honor all men and women currently serving in the military, as well as those who have served and sacrificed to defend our freedom. And for the past 15 Years, the Quail Creek Community has supported a Patriotic Baby Shower on Armed Forces Day for enlisted men and women (who are expecting a baby) at 162nd Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson. The shower is to show Quail Creek support for Our Military.

Caring Hearts and Hands has been delivering the baby shower for 5 years, and this year Jane Reichert and Nancy Uhler (Chair and Co-Chair), led 25 Members to decorate and stage the Morris Guard Cafeteria with Baby Gifts for 32 new patriots (14 girls/11 boys and 7 unknown sexes, babies). This celebration was extra special as America is celebrating its 250th Birthday. The theme was Red, White and Blue, with the Caring Hearts and Hands Women wearing patriotic outfits, decorating in flag colors, and creating patriotic table centerpieces.

Thirty-two laundry baskets were filled to the brim with baby products, new clothes, handmade quilt/blanket, hooded towel/washcloth, bibs, and hygiene products. And there were bags of donated diapers from the Arizona Diaper Bank. Each family also took home a decorated center piece with a stuffed animal and children’s book, Noah’s Ark Stops in Arizona, by Yasmin John-Thorpe–a Caring Hearts Member.

And every family went home with a gift bag filled with baby items and each had an opportunity to win a large raffle item; highchair, crib/mattress, stroller, pack-n-play, bouncers, custom quilts, and a donated picture of Noah’s Ark. The Diaper Cake contained 172 diapers, and $100 dollars cash was hidden in the diapers. At the end of the shower, parents were invited to peruse tables of gently used baby clothes and take as many as they needed. All donated by Green Valley White Elephant.

The Mothers/Fathers To-Be were overwhelmed with the generosity of our Green Valley Community and the handiwork of so many Quail Creek Women (the QC Covey and individual crafters) and the special quilts from Desert Hill Lutheran Church Quilting Group, all taking the time to make baby items for babies they will never see. You women, know who you are—the Gramma Army! Answering the call to quilt, crochet, knit, and sew. We salute your service! A big thank-you also goes out to all the in-kind and monetary donations from; Quail Creek and Green Valley Residents, Quail Creek Ladies Golf Association(QCLGA), Veterans Golf Club (QCVGA), The QC Ladies Putters, the QC Quilt Covey and Green Valley 131st American Legion. Corporate sponsors were Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona and Dolly Parton Imagination Library who provides picture and reading books for newborns to five year olds.

Check out Caring Hearts and Hands Website for more Shower Photos and Information. caringheartshandsqc.com.