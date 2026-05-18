May 15 – June 15 Clubs and Organizations Daily Activities and Special Events

For Creative Arts and Technology Center (CATC) schedules, please refer to the listings at each individual studio. For any Yoga or Tai Chi classes, etc., please contact Anza Athletic Club. The Crystal Ballroom, Gold, Zinc, Copper, Turquoise, and Silver rooms are located in the Madera Clubhouse, 2055 Kino Conference Center, located at building 1490-1. The Turquoise Room is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Room Key: Canyon Club Bistro • CCB, Copper Room Lounge • CRL, Crystal Ballroom • CBR, Gold Room • GLD, Kino Conference Room • KINO, Madera Patio & Lawn • MPL, Madera Foyer • FYR, Madera Grill Patio • MGP, Mesquite Room • MSQ, Ocotillo Room • OCO, Saguaro Room • SGR, Silver Room • SLV, Turquoise Room • TRQ, Zinc Room • ZNC

Friday, May 15

8:00 AM QC Republican Club- Monthly Meeting MSQ

8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

12:00 PM Bands Food and Dance CBR

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

1:00 PM Caring Hearts & Hands:

Military Baby Shower Prep MSQ

1:00 PM QC Billiards Meeting KINO

3:30 PM Unit 20-Executive Committee KINO

Saturday, May 16

8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

2:30 PM Democratic Club: Monthly Meeting MSQ

Sunday, May 17

8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

2:00 PM Democratic Club Event CBR

Monday, May 18

8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

9:30 AM POA Board Meeting CBR

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM TWOQC- Com. Outreach

Monthly Meeting KINO

1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship: AWE Committee GLD

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

4:00 PM All You Can Eat Pasta Night CBR

4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV

6:15 PM Alpha Omega Seminar OCT

Tuesday, May 19

8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1

8:00 AM Salvation Army Volunteer Luncheon CBR

8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

9:45 AM Alpha Omega Seminar OCT

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1

1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Unit 22 Mahjongg GLD

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT

1:45 PM PAG-Meeting KINO

3:00 PM Unit Rep Club-General Meeting SLV

5:15 PM Alpha Omega Seminar GLD

5:30 PM QC Computer Club-General Meeting MSQ

Wednesday, May 20

7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ

1:00 PM TWOQC-Programs: Speaker OCT

1:00 PM 3rd Wednesday Bunco GLD

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, May 21

8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

10:00 AM TWOQC-Scholarship

Development Committee MSQ

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

2:00 PM Bingo CBR

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, May 22

8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

Saturday, May 23

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

Sunday, May 24

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

3:00 PM Romo Quinceanera CBR #1

Monday, May 25

6:30 AM QCRC-Voter Registration FYR

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship:

Leadership Committee KINO

1:00 PM TWOQC-Game Group MSQ

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

4:00 PM Memorial Day Pool Party CCB

4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV

5:30 PM Memorial Day Pool Party CCB

Tuesday, May 26

8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

10:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

Mil. Baby Shower Lessons Learned KINO

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1

12:30 PM Canasta Cards SLV #2

1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Unit 22 Mahjongg GLD

1:30 PM PAG-Monthly Meeting KINO

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT

6:00 PM Unit 21 Poker OCT

Wednesday, May 27

7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

10:00 AM QC Staff Meeting GLD

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, May 28

8:30 AM ALC Committee Meeting SLV #1

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

3:30 PM Critters Club-Meeting/Event OCT

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, May 29

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

1:30 PM Let’s Travel Club-

General Monthly Meeting MSQ

Saturday, May 30

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

Sunday, May 31

12:30 PM Santa Rita Poker SLV

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

Monday, June 01

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship: Full Committee KINO

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

4:00 PM Paint & Sip CBR #1

4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV

7:00 PM Monday Night Book Club GLD

Tuesday, June 02

8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1

12:30 PM Canasta Cards SLV #2

1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Unit 22 Mahjongg GLD

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT

3:00 PM QC Lady 9ers-Board Meeting KINO

4:00 PM Tuesdays @ Horizons Pizza Party CCB

4:30 PM QC RV Club-Monthly Meeting SLV #1

5:30 PM Tuesdays @ Horizons Pizza Party CCB

Wednesday, June 03

7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

9:15 AM QC Genealogy Club-General Meeting OCT

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, June 04

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:00 PM Firefighter Graduation CBR

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

4:00 PM QCMGA Handicap Comm-

Monthly Meeting KINO

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, June 05

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

Saturday, June 06

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

Sunday, June 07

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

Monday, June 08

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

10:30 AM QC Villas HOA-Monthly Member Meeting OCT

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

12:45 PM Tennis Club-Board of Directors Meeting GLD

1:00 PM TWOQC- Scholarship:

High School Committee KINO

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV

5:30 PM Monday Night Bunco MSQ

Tuesday, June 09

8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1

8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

12:00 PM QC Activities Council-Monthly Meeting KINO

12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1

12:30 PM Canasta Cards SLV #2

1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR

1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT

2:00 PM QCMGA-Monthly Board Meeting KINO

2:00 PM TWOQC-Programs Monthly Meeting GLD

4:30 PM QC Pickleball Board Meetings SLV

6:00 PM Unit 21 Poker OCT

Wednesday, June 10

7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL

7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2

8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ

10:00 AM QC Genealogy Club-Exec Board Meeting SGR

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 36 Bunco GLD

1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO

2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR

5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1

6:00 PM Photography Club-Monthly

General Meeting OCT

6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2

Thursday, June 11

8:30 AM ALC Committee Meeting SLV #1

8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2

9:30 AM Democratic Club-

Executive Committee Meeting KINO

10:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:

Monthly Club Meeting MSQ

11:15 AM QCVGA-Monthly Board Meeting SGR

12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2

12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:

Meetings & Workshops KINO

12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1

1:00 PM TWOQC-Games Group MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2

6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

Friday, June 12

8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-

Non-Sanctioned SLV #1

9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR

10:00 AM TWOQC- Monthly Exec Board Meeting KINO

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1

Saturday, June 13

8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2

Sunday, June 14

12:30 PM Santa Rita Poker SLV

12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ

1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR

Monday, June 15

8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2

12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR

1:00 PM TWOQC- Com. Outreach

Monthly Meeting KINO

1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship: AWE Committee GLD

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2

1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1

1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT

3:30 PM Unit 20-Executive Committee KINO

3:45 PM Science Club GLD

4:00 PM All You Can Eat Pasta Night CBR

4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR

5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV