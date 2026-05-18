May 15 – June 15 Clubs and Organizations Daily Activities and Special Events

For Creative Arts and Technology Center (CATC) schedules, please refer to the listings at each individual studio. For any Yoga or Tai Chi classes, etc., please contact Anza Athletic Club. The Crystal Ballroom, Gold, Zinc, Copper, Turquoise, and Silver rooms are located in the Madera Clubhouse, 2055 Kino Conference Center, located at building 1490-1. The Turquoise Room is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Room Key: Canyon Club Bistro • CCB, Copper Room Lounge • CRL, Crystal Ballroom • CBR, Gold Room • GLD, Kino Conference Room • KINO, Madera Patio & Lawn • MPL, Madera Foyer • FYR, Madera Grill Patio • MGP, Mesquite Room • MSQ, Ocotillo Room • OCO, Saguaro Room • SGR, Silver Room • SLV, Turquoise Room • TRQ, Zinc Room • ZNC
Friday, May 15
8:00 AM QC Republican Club- Monthly Meeting MSQ
8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR
8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-
Non-Sanctioned SLV #1
9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR
12:00 PM Bands Food and Dance CBR
1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1
1:00 PM Caring Hearts & Hands:
Military Baby Shower Prep MSQ
1:00 PM QC Billiards Meeting KINO
3:30 PM Unit 20-Executive Committee KINO
Saturday, May 16
8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR
8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
2:30 PM Democratic Club: Monthly Meeting MSQ
Sunday, May 17
8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR
12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ
1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR
2:00 PM Democratic Club Event CBR
Monday, May 18
8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR
8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR
9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2
9:30 AM POA Board Meeting CBR
12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR
1:00 PM TWOQC- Com. Outreach
Monthly Meeting KINO
1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship: AWE Committee GLD
1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2
1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1
1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT
3:45 PM Science Club GLD
4:00 PM All You Can Eat Pasta Night CBR
4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR
5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV
6:15 PM Alpha Omega Seminar OCT
Tuesday, May 19
8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1
8:00 AM Salvation Army Volunteer Luncheon CBR
8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR
8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ
9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR
9:45 AM Alpha Omega Seminar OCT
12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1
1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR
1:00 PM Unit 22 Mahjongg GLD
1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT
1:45 PM PAG-Meeting KINO
3:00 PM Unit Rep Club-General Meeting SLV
5:15 PM Alpha Omega Seminar GLD
5:30 PM QC Computer Club-General Meeting MSQ
Wednesday, May 20
7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL
7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2
8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ
8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR
12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:
Non-Sanctioned SLV #1
12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ
1:00 PM TWOQC-Programs: Speaker OCT
1:00 PM 3rd Wednesday Bunco GLD
1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO
2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR
5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1
6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2
Thursday, May 21
8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR
8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2
10:00 AM TWOQC-Scholarship
Development Committee MSQ
12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2
12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:
Meetings & Workshops KINO
12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1
1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR
2:00 PM Bingo CBR
5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2
6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1
Friday, May 22
8:00 AM TWOQC-Donation Bins FYR
8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-
Non-Sanctioned SLV #1
9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR
1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1
Saturday, May 23
8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
Sunday, May 24
12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ
1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR
3:00 PM Romo Quinceanera CBR #1
Monday, May 25
6:30 AM QCRC-Voter Registration FYR
8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR
9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2
12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR
1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship:
Leadership Committee KINO
1:00 PM TWOQC-Game Group MSQ
1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2
1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1
1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT
3:45 PM Science Club GLD
4:00 PM Memorial Day Pool Party CCB
4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR
5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV
5:30 PM Memorial Day Pool Party CCB
Tuesday, May 26
8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1
8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ
9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR
10:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:
Mil. Baby Shower Lessons Learned KINO
12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1
12:30 PM Canasta Cards SLV #2
1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR
1:00 PM Unit 22 Mahjongg GLD
1:30 PM PAG-Monthly Meeting KINO
1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT
6:00 PM Unit 21 Poker OCT
Wednesday, May 27
7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL
7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2
8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ
10:00 AM QC Staff Meeting GLD
12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:
Non-Sanctioned SLV #1
12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ
1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO
2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR
5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1
6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2
Thursday, May 28
8:30 AM ALC Committee Meeting SLV #1
8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2
12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2
12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:
Meetings & Workshops KINO
12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1
1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR
3:30 PM Critters Club-Meeting/Event OCT
5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2
6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1
Friday, May 29
8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-
Non-Sanctioned SLV #1
9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR
1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1
1:30 PM Let’s Travel Club-
General Monthly Meeting MSQ
Saturday, May 30
8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
Sunday, May 31
12:30 PM Santa Rita Poker SLV
12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ
1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR
Monday, June 01
8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR
9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2
12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR
1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship: Full Committee KINO
1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2
1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1
1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT
3:45 PM Science Club GLD
4:00 PM Paint & Sip CBR #1
4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR
5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV
7:00 PM Monday Night Book Club GLD
Tuesday, June 02
8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1
8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ
9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR
12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1
12:30 PM Canasta Cards SLV #2
1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR
1:00 PM Unit 22 Mahjongg GLD
1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT
3:00 PM QC Lady 9ers-Board Meeting KINO
4:00 PM Tuesdays @ Horizons Pizza Party CCB
4:30 PM QC RV Club-Monthly Meeting SLV #1
5:30 PM Tuesdays @ Horizons Pizza Party CCB
Wednesday, June 03
7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL
7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2
8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ
9:15 AM QC Genealogy Club-General Meeting OCT
12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:
Non-Sanctioned SLV #1
12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ
1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO
2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR
5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1
6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2
Thursday, June 04
8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2
12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2
12:00 PM Firefighter Graduation CBR
12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:
Meetings & Workshops KINO
12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1
1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR
4:00 PM QCMGA Handicap Comm-
Monthly Meeting KINO
5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2
6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1
Friday, June 05
8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-
Non-Sanctioned SLV #1
9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR
1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1
Saturday, June 06
8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
Sunday, June 07
12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ
1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR
Monday, June 08
8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR
9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2
10:30 AM QC Villas HOA-Monthly Member Meeting OCT
12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR
12:45 PM Tennis Club-Board of Directors Meeting GLD
1:00 PM TWOQC- Scholarship:
High School Committee KINO
1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2
1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1
1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT
3:45 PM Science Club GLD
4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR
5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV
5:30 PM Monday Night Bunco MSQ
Tuesday, June 09
8:00 AM Ladies’ Tuesday Bridge SLV #1
8:30 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge MSQ
9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR
12:00 PM QC Activities Council-Monthly Meeting KINO
12:30 PM QC Ladies Bible Study SLV #1
12:30 PM Canasta Cards SLV #2
1:00 PM American Mahjongg SGR
1:45 PM QC Meditation Circle OCT
2:00 PM QCMGA-Monthly Board Meeting KINO
2:00 PM TWOQC-Programs Monthly Meeting GLD
4:30 PM QC Pickleball Board Meetings SLV
6:00 PM Unit 21 Poker OCT
Wednesday, June 10
7:30 AM QC Lady Putters-Weekly Putting MPL
7:45 AM QC Foreign Affairs-Discussion Group SLV #2
8:00 AM QC Men’s Bible Study MSQ
10:00 AM QC Genealogy Club-Exec Board Meeting SGR
12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge:
Non-Sanctioned SLV #1
12:30 PM Chicago Bridge MSQ
1:00 PM Unit 36 Bunco GLD
1:15 PM QC Philosophy Club KINO
2:00 PM Unit 11: Ponytail & Mahjongg SGR
5:00 PM Wed Night Mixed Poker SLV #1
6:00 PM Photography Club-Monthly
General Meeting OCT
6:00 PM Men’s Poker SLV #2
Thursday, June 11
8:30 AM ALC Committee Meeting SLV #1
8:45 AM Thursday Canasta SLV #2
9:30 AM Democratic Club-
Executive Committee Meeting KINO
10:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands:
Monthly Club Meeting MSQ
11:15 AM QCVGA-Monthly Board Meeting SGR
12:00 PM Ponytail Canasta SLV #2
12:30 PM QC Writers & Poets:
Meetings & Workshops KINO
12:30 PM Friendly Hand Knee & Foot Canasta SLV #1
1:00 PM TWOQC-Games Group MSQ
1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR
5:45 PM Euchre Club SLV #2
6:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1
Friday, June 12
8:15 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge-
Non-Sanctioned SLV #1
9:00 AM Mahjongg SGR
10:00 AM TWOQC- Monthly Exec Board Meeting KINO
1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
1:00 PM Friendly Mahjong SLV #1
Saturday, June 13
8:30 AM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
1:00 PM Hand + Foot Progressive Canasta SLV #2
Sunday, June 14
12:30 PM Santa Rita Poker SLV
12:30 PM Sunday Hand Foot & Knee Canasta MSQ
1:00 PM Unit 15 Mahjong SGR
Monday, June 15
8:30 AM Chinese Mahjong SGR
9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Lessons & Play SLV #2
12:30 PM Mahjongg SGR
1:00 PM TWOQC- Com. Outreach
Monthly Meeting KINO
1:00 PM TWOQC-Scholarship: AWE Committee GLD
1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes SLV #2
1:00 PM Pinochle-Cards SLV #1
1:45 PM QC Ukulele Club OCT
3:30 PM Unit 20-Executive Committee KINO
3:45 PM Science Club GLD
4:00 PM All You Can Eat Pasta Night CBR
4:15 PM Rummikub Club SGR
5:00 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker SLV