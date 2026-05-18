QCBC’s In-House 9-Ball Tournament

Dennis Desmond and Alphie Smith

Another exciting in-house tournament took place in the Billiards Room at Madera clubhouse on April 4 among the members of the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC). For the facilitator of the tournament, Dennis Desmond, it was a pleasure to watch.

Tim Haug was the winner and Pat Nigro came in second. Nigro first had to beat Daryl Pruitt for the final matchup with Haug. Many of the participants stayed to watch the finals.

The 10 QCBC members who participated in the tournament included: Bob Baker, Bob Coulter, Terry Haggart, Tim Haug, Stuart Lisk, Pat Nigro, Daryl Pruitt, Manny Quijada, Jerry Sameshima, and Alphie Smith.

The next in-house tournament was the first Saturday in May for a game of 10-Ball. Learn more at www.qcbilliards.com.