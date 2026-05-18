QCBC Travel Team Victorious April 11

Dennis Desmond and Alphie Smith

The QC Billiards Club (QCBC) travel team concluded the 2025-26 season with a decisive win. They travelled to Rincon Country West RV Resort in Tucson on Saturday, April 11, for the season’s final match-up.

This highly anticipated encounter held particular significance, as it had been a considerable period since the two clubs last met on the green felt. It fostered a spirit of friendly competition.

The tournament commenced with great enthusiasm from both teams. By the midpoint of the competition QCBC had established a promising five-game lead, setting the stage for a compelling second half. Twelve additional matches were played.

QCBC displayed exceptional skill and unwavering focus throughout, ultimately securing a victory with a final score of 27 to 21 against Rincon West. Both teams deserve congratulations on a superbly played and spirited tournament, exemplifying the sportsmanship inherent in billiards.

The Quail Creek team roster included Manny Quijada, Bob Baker, Pat Nigro, Gerry Bates, Jerry Sameshima, Bryce Dohrman, Dick Randles, and Tim Haug. Special acknowledgement is due to Manny Quijada, who not only contributed as a player, but also served as the team coordinator.

The victory for QCBC exemplified the dedication, talent, and camaraderie within QCBC. The club appreciates all the QCBC members who competed and supported the QCBC travel team throughout the season. The 2026-27 season will start again in October. Learn more at www.qcbilliards.com.