Open Auditions, July 31

It’s time to dust off those vocal cords, limber up those fingers, stretch out those leg muscles,and start rehearsing for audition time! The Quail Creek’s Got Talent show will return this summer. Auditions will be held 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, in the Ballroom at the Clubhouse. The Performing Arts Guild is sponsoring the event, but performers don’t have to be PAG members to be in the show.

Anyone who wants to be part of the show is welcome to sing, dance, play an instrument, tell jokes, or simply act up. We need YOU to make this a successful event. This is your chance to surprise your friends and neighbors with your talent!

Performers are responsible for their own costumes, props, makeup or whatever else they may need. The maximum length of numbers/skits/monologues is five minutes. PAG will have their sound system available for the show. There is a piano already onstage if needed by the performer. There will be a dress/technical rehearsal the evening of August 14 which all performers will be required to attend.

Auditions will be held privately. To reserve an audition spot, or for further information, please contact Bill Entwistle at billentwistle65@gmail.com or 815-257-2279. If anyone needs an alternative audition date, we will make every effort to accommodate them.

The show itself will be on Saturday, August 15, in the Ballroom at the Madera Clubhouse and ticket information will be announced later in What’s Happening.