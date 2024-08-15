Quail Creek Resident Honored by His Hometown

Longtime resident of Quail Creek, 92-year-old Fred Kolarik, visited his hometown in Wisconsin, and the town honored his visit. He owned and operated a grocery store. He was the butcher for years before coming to Quail Creek, and he absolutely loves it. He’s in water aerobics every single day, sometimes twice a day, and he loves his life here.

He was in Wisconsin attending his grandson’s wedding. He’d already given him the envelope with a gift inside, because he wasn’t sure he would be here when this took place. He made it. He is the greatest example of living life, enjoying every minute. He lives in this community and is always upbeat around everyone. The world is hard and we are going through a lot, and he gets up every day and is grateful for his life. What more can any of us ask for?