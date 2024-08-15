In Passing

Jim Bottlinger

Jim Bottlinger passed away peacefully on July 7, 2024 at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane, and their blended family, which includes four children, two step-children, 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers. Originally from the Buffalo, N.Y., area, Jim dedicated 35 years to teaching elementary school. He golfed for a time with his neighborhood friends and the QC Duffers. He was known for his love of baseball and bowling. He was a member of the Casual Dance Club and the QC Trekkers for a number of years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley, a cause close to Jane and Jim’s hearts at gvparkinsons.org/donate.