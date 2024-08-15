Celebrating Independence Day

Roxanne Housley

The new pickleball courts and ramada were decorated and filled to capacity on July 3 as 72 players joined in the Mixed Round Robin Social. Before play, Eldon Housley and Betty Rongner sang patriotic songs, and most of us joined in singing. Bill Foraker’s playlist included many patriotic songs, along with lots of other tunes. Club President Doug Christy welcomed members and provided an update on what we can expect to see at the courts in the future.

After play, the Social Committee served cheese, sausage, and bacon burritos, along with mixed fruit, to hungry players. The burritos and salads were prepared by the committee without any expenses to the club. Following breakfast, nine lucky winners got to choose from a variety of prizes, including a coveted one-hour mentor session for four players provided by Al Skoglund.

QCPC social activities are one of the best reasons for joining our club. Interested residents can reach out to Membership Chair Greg Dinnocenti at [email protected].