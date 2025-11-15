Quail Creek Republicans Gather for a BBQ at Longhorn Grill

Pat Colburn

A large group of Republicans gathered on the evening of Oct. 17 at Longhorn Grill and Saloon in Amado to enjoy camaraderie, music, politics, and fun. President Pat Colburn welcomed everyone and introduced the evening’s special guests: State Representatives Gail Griffin and Lupe Diaz, State Senator David Gowan, and Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy. The crowd was entertained by singer-songwriter Austin Hoffman who performed a variety of music. Town Councilwoman Diane Priolo, who also serves as the Republican Club’s program chair, was in attendance as well. The legislators, all seeking reelection in 2026, mingled with attendees, shared updates on state politics, and engaged in lively conversation throughout the event. The Longhorn staff prepared and served a BBQ meal, including barbequed chicken and ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, and dessert.

Mayor Tom Murphy was the featured speaker for the evening, sharing his personal journey and how he became involved in local government. He emphasized his dedication to the community, highlighting public safety, security, and economic growth as his top priorities. Among recent economic developments, Mayor Murphy announced that the town’s vacant movie theater has been purchased by Roadhouse Cinemas, which plans to renovate the facility to offer both dining and movie experiences. He also mentioned that a new Boot Barn store will be opening in Sahuarita, further supporting local business growth. Both projects are in the early stages, and opening dates have not yet been determined.

The mayor also spoke about how deeply he was moved by attending the Charlie Kirk memorial in Glendale. He shared that he and his wife left Sahuarita at 1 a.m. to ensure they could be present for the service. The mayor remarked that Charlie would have been proud to see 70,000 people gather at State Farm Stadium to honor his memory. He reflected on Charlie’s enduring legacy and the renewed affirmation of faith in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Inspired by the mayor’s words, Austin Hoffman performed “How Great Thou Art,” encouraging many attendees to join in singing.

Mayor Murphy presented President Pat Colburn with the Town of Sahuarita challenge coin, recognizing her and the club’s ongoing support for both the mayor and the community. To wrap up the evening, President Colburn announced the nominees for the 2026 Quail Creek Republican Club board. These nominees will be elected by members at the annual meeting and Christmas Party, scheduled for Dec. 10 in the Crystal Ballroom at the Madera clubhouse. The event is complimentary for all members who have paid their 2025 dues.

President Colburn also reminded everyone that the next club meeting will take place on Friday, Nov. 21. The featured guest speaker will be Congressman Andy Biggs who is running for Arizona Governor in 2026. The meeting will be at the Madera clubhouse.