Unit Highlights: Celebrating Unit 8!

Carole Berg, Publicity Chair, QC Unit Representatives Club

Welcome to our cheerful series celebrating the beating heart of Quail Creek—its units! Each one is a little world of neighbors, friendship, and fun. This time, we’re shining a spotlight on Unit 8, tucked along the lower middle of Quail Range Loop between Desert Pueblo Pass and Bonita Canyon Drive.

And who’s sprinkling the magic dust over this lively neighborhood? None other than Martha Love, our radiant unit rep and champion of community connection!

Martha and her husband John moved to Quail Creek in 2023. When she arrived, she noticed that most of her neighbors already knew each other—thanks to years of rotating unit reps. Curious to meet more people, especially those who stay through the sunny, “snowbird-free” months, she jumped right in to help. Starting as an alternate rep, she soon became the official Unit 8 representative. In her own words, “It was a way for me to build relationships, stay informed, and help represent the voices of those who live here year-round.”

One of Martha’s favorite memories is an Italian dinner hosted by a “true Italian.” She recalls, “There was something deeply special about that dinner—not just in the food, but in the feeling it created. The table overflowed with fresh bread, bowls of pasta, olive oil, and laughter. It was a moment of pure, simple joy—full of flavor, full of life, full of connection. Fantastico!”

While Martha leads the way, she’s quick to shine a light on her “unofficial co-reps,” Tino and Frieda Gagliardi and John Love, for their constant support and creative ideas. And the upcoming Christmas event will be a festive team effort with Bruce and Sandy Beecher, Jeff and Susie Grass, and John and Jan Allen—proof that Unit 8 knows how to celebrate in style!

Even with a full calendar of gatherings and a 100-home unit to manage, Martha keeps things running smoothly with her signature warmth and sparkle. When asked if she could use a few helping hands, her answer was immediate: “Absolutely—yes, yes, and yes! A few friendly helpers would make a huge difference! Whether it’s helping coordinate, host events, or dream up fun get-togethers, I’d be so grateful!”

So, if you live in Unit 8, consider joining Martha and her team of magic-makers. It’s a wonderful way to connect, share ideas, and add your own sparkle to the neighborhood.

Because, while Quail Creek’s golf, pools, and restaurants are fabulous, the real secret sauce is unity—the way neighbors rally, volunteer, and create lasting friendships right where they live.

Stay tuned for more Unit Spotlights next month!