QCVGA Continues Charitable Donations

John McGee

On June 26 Rene Gill, president of Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association (QCVGA), delivered a $1,000 check to Mik Milem, executive director of the Arizona Soldier’s Best Friend organization. Soldier’s Best Friend provides U.S. military veterans living with combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or traumatic brain injury (TBI) with service or therapeutic companion dogs. The veteran and dog train together to build a trusting relationship that touches two lives at once and inspires countless others. Training consists of daily requirements, including private and group sessions held twice a week for a minimum of six to nine months. Sessions can be made available in Phoenix, Tucson, Green Valley, Sahuarita, Prescott, Sierra Vista, Flagstaff, and Yuma. The service is provided at no cost to the veterans. A second benefit is to make a positive impact on the pet overpopulation problem, as most of the dogs are rescued from local shelters.

For over a decade, the QCVGA has been a steadfast supporter of our local veterans and active-duty military organizations. Since 2013, we have proudly donated over $36,000, including significant contributions to The Women of Quail Creek and Caring Hearts & Hands for their support of the Arizona Air National Guard. To explore more about our charitable initiatives and the impact we have made, we invite you to visit our website at qcvga.com.