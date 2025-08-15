Celebrating the 4th of July with Bubbles and Backhands!

Quail Creek Tennis Club members celebrate the 4th of July. Alfred and Cindy Gong check out the event’s photo frame.

Gloria Bible



Who says bubbles are for kids? Donna Yuritic, Quail Creek Tennis Club (QCTC) pro instructor, certainly knew how to bring out that fun-loving kid in all of us with her bubble-themed 4th of July celebration.



In Donna’s latest holiday-themed event, “Bubbles and Backhands,” QCTC members were treated to another enjoyable happening, with a robust bubble machine setting the mood.



About two dozen participants, mostly clad in patriotic colors, were divided into teams of four and played doubles games. Each team also participated in one-on-one drills, with Donna initiating balls to players’ forehands and backhands. Chris Moravchik also lent a helping hand (or rather “racket”) by coordinating play on a different court where players practiced their cross-court shots.



The two-hour morning event ended with time to socialize (after all, tennis would not be tennis without social time!), more bubbles (think mimosas!), orange juice, and assorted pastries. What a wonderful way to begin celebrating our nation’s treasured birthday!

