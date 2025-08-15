Airmen Send Their Thanks for the Food for the Troops Collection

Peggy McGee



The Airmen of the 162nd Wing, Arizona Air National Guard, were delighted to see their food pantry restocked after the Independence Day holiday. Thanks to all who so generously contributed 180 pounds of groceries. The food choices were varied, and the paper, cleaning, and hygiene items will help reduce their bill when they go shopping. Mikie Hoeye, Military & Family Readiness Program Manager at the 162nd, reported that the troops were delighted to see all the additions to the pantry.



Thanks to those who donated cash that day. The $432 is now in the Turkeys for the Troops Fund. The money will be used to purchase gift cards for the Davis-Monthan commissary to enable the troops to buy a turkey and all the trimmings for their Thanksgiving dinner.



The winner of the 50/50 raffle, who prefers to remain anonymous, donated the $177 winnings to the MOAA Scholarship & Military Assistance Fund. This generous donation ensures that all funds would go directly to our military personnel and their families.

