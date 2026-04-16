QCLGA Results

ABCD Step Aside Scramble March 5

Flight 1:

1st: Carol Spence, Mary Ann Hagermann, Elizabeth Cornell, Connie Vaughan

2nd: Dena Knox, Brenda Allred, Janet Mathis, Ilene Olson

3rd: Terri Bacon, Lisa Linnell, Dianna Nelson, Patty Harmon

Two-Day Club Championship, March 12 and 19

After 2 days of competitive play, the 2026 QCLGA Club Championship winners have been crowned! Congratulations to the Overall Low Gross Winner and 2026 Club Champion Brandee Hogg. Congratulations to the Overall Low Net Winner and 2026 President’s Cup Champion Rebecca Rice who won after a one-hole playoff with Nancy Doran.

A special thank you to Bonnie Wilcox for coordinating this two-day event. Additional thanks to Bobbi Jo Rathvon and Nano Vasquez for assisting with the scoring.

Below are the winners by flight:

Gross Results:

Flight 1: 1st Bobbi Jo Rathvon, 2nd (Tie) Kate Schwartz, Jane Gibson

Flight 2: 1st Nancy Doran, 2nd Peg Avent, 3rd Sung Whitehead

Flight 3: 1st Elly Cashel, 2nd Brenda Allred; 3rd Mary Ann Hagermann

Flight 4: 1st Elizabeth Cornell, 2nd Diann Root, 3rd Connie Oljar

Flight 5: 1st Phyllis O’Brien, 2nd Kathie Malin, 3rd Debi Nelson

Flight 6: 1st Cindy Robinson, 2nd Mj Cooley, 3rd Betty Martens

Flight 7: 1st Bonny Wilcox, 2nd Cheryl Opsal

Net Results:

Flight 1: 1st Karen Stensrud, 2nd Hope Tonso, 3rd Robin Brannan

Flight 2: 1st Sonia Heeren, 2nd Dena Knox, 3rd Sherry Morris

Flight 3: 1st Holly Canull, 2nd Stacia Sower, 3rd Cindy Gong

Flight 4: 1st Kathy Brogdon, 2nd Mary Newman, 3rd Susan Roberts

Flight 5: 1st (Tie) Pamela Garcia, Kathy Printz, 3rd Kathy Linn

Flight 6: 1st Margith Baker, 2nd Sharon Bisping, 3rd Vicky Thomas

Flight 7: 1st Beth Davis, 2nd Pat Tillapaugh