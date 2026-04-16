QCLGA Results

ABCD Step Aside Scramble March 5
Flight 1:
1st: Carol Spence, Mary Ann Hagermann, Elizabeth Cornell, Connie Vaughan
2nd: Dena Knox, Brenda Allred, Janet Mathis, Ilene Olson
3rd: Terri Bacon, Lisa Linnell, Dianna Nelson, Patty Harmon
Two-Day Club Championship, March 12 and 19
After 2 days of competitive play, the 2026 QCLGA Club Championship winners have been crowned! Congratulations to the Overall Low Gross Winner and 2026 Club Champion Brandee Hogg. Congratulations to the Overall Low Net Winner and 2026 President’s Cup Champion Rebecca Rice who won after a one-hole playoff with Nancy Doran.
A special thank you to Bonnie Wilcox for coordinating this two-day event. Additional thanks to Bobbi Jo Rathvon and Nano Vasquez for assisting with the scoring.
Below are the winners by flight:
Gross Results:
Flight 1: 1st Bobbi Jo Rathvon, 2nd (Tie) Kate Schwartz, Jane Gibson
Flight 2: 1st Nancy Doran, 2nd Peg Avent, 3rd Sung Whitehead
Flight 3: 1st Elly Cashel, 2nd Brenda Allred; 3rd Mary Ann Hagermann
Flight 4: 1st Elizabeth Cornell, 2nd Diann Root, 3rd Connie Oljar
Flight 5: 1st Phyllis O’Brien, 2nd Kathie Malin, 3rd Debi Nelson
Flight 6: 1st Cindy Robinson, 2nd Mj Cooley, 3rd Betty Martens
Flight 7: 1st Bonny Wilcox, 2nd Cheryl Opsal
Net Results:
Flight 1: 1st Karen Stensrud, 2nd Hope Tonso, 3rd Robin Brannan
Flight 2: 1st Sonia Heeren, 2nd Dena Knox, 3rd Sherry Morris
Flight 3: 1st Holly Canull, 2nd Stacia Sower, 3rd Cindy Gong
Flight 4: 1st Kathy Brogdon, 2nd Mary Newman, 3rd Susan Roberts
Flight 5: 1st (Tie) Pamela Garcia, Kathy Printz, 3rd Kathy Linn
Flight 6: 1st Margith Baker, 2nd Sharon Bisping, 3rd Vicky Thomas
Flight 7: 1st Beth Davis, 2nd Pat Tillapaugh