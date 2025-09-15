Putters Continue to Score Holes-in-One

Peggy McGee

Putters had to be canceled one week due to repaving on the parking lot, but two ladies did manage to get a hole-in-one on the money hole in the past month and went home $5 richer. They were Kelly Schmank and Chris Robertson.

Getting more than five holes-in-one on a single day were Linda Weissman (8), Cathy Thiele (7), Jana Backus (6), Ann Hay (6), and Wanda Staab (6). Getting five holes-in-one were Betsy Martin, Donna Dabeck, Lee Schmidt, and Shari Cerrone.

The Putters continued to shine like the stars. One three-member team had 11 star holes—a hole on which every team member parred a hole. They were Char Brem, Mary Talton, and Linda Weissman. Jana Backus, Joanel Dlugos, Cynthia Taylor, and Yoshie Hennesy were on the team that earned nine stars.

Mark your calendars for these fun events:

10/03: Battle of the Sexes

10/30: Chip in Fore Charity

Details will be on the Putters’ website.