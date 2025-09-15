Republican Club Update

Pat Colburn

The Quail Creek Republican Club hosted Ted Maxwell, president and CEO of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council (SALC), on Aug. 21. Ted, a retired Major General with 34 years of military service, acknowledged the veterans present. Ted discussed SALC’s mission to enhance Tucson and Arizona through leadership and collaboration.

SALC focuses on:

• Education: Supporting a P-20 system for workforce needs

• Infrastructure: Promoting efficient water, energy, and communications systems

• Innovation: Fostering entrepreneurial culture and access to capital

• Non-partisan Governance: Addressing local, regional, and state governance deficiencies

• Healthcare: Championing a sustainable, high-quality system

Ted highlighted the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) with over $1.7 billion in revenues and 1,100 projects. He noted Arizona’s transportation funding challenges, including the low gas tax and the partially funded Sonoran Corridor (SR 410). The corridor, expected to be Arizona’s first toll road, will improve mobility and access and reduce congestion, but its expected completion date won’t be for 20 years.

The next QC Republican Club meeting is on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. and will feature Loren Spivak, a nationally known speaker and author.

To join the QC Republican Club, mail a check and application to P.O. Box 151, Green Valley, AZ 85622-0151, or renew online at the club’s website or at any meeting. For questions, contact Lin Sanford at 425-260-0096 or Pat Colburn at 720-530-3594.