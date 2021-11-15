PAG Presents ‘Christmas at O’Hare’

Dodie Prescott

It’s finally here! The 17th Annual Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild (PAG) Christmas show will be Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 9, 10, and 11, in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. Quail Creek residents always look forward to seeing their friends and neighbors act, sing, and dance in the show. We hope you will join us for an entertaining evening of fun and laughter as we watch Christmas at O’Hare.

The show’s storyline, in a nutshell, is about a group of people getting stranded at O’Hare International Airport during a blizzard around Christmas. As the story opens, you will find that one of the couples who gets stranded happens to have with them some fruitcake. But … it’s a special fruitcake … fruitcake laced with marijuana! As you would suspect, mayhem takes place. With Christmas music entwined in the story, one could call this show a Christmas musical.

This two-act show will be broken up into sections to allow for a wonderful plated holiday dinner and dessert prepared by our fabulous chefs at Quail Creek. To conclude the festivities, the PAG Chorus will also provide a few songs of Christmas music to enhance your evening’s experience.

Tickets will be sold by PAG members every Monday morning in the Madera Clubhouse lobby from 8 to 10 a.m. Tickets are $42 per person, which includes both the show and dinner. Cash or check only, and tickets are nonrefundable. Tickets go fast, so get yours soon! You may also contact Ellen Entwistle at 815-257-1252 for tickets.