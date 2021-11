Jingle and mingle the night away on Dec. 15, starting at 4:45 p.m., with the Holiday Parade! Afterwards, there will be caroling around the piano in the Copper Lounge with complimentary cookies and hot chocolate. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there for the festivities! Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater for a chance to win a gift card. Cash bar open for Jingle Mingle spirits!