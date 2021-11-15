Lady Putters Comes to the Aid of Homeless Veterans

Peggy McGee

On Oct. 20, Putters President Janet Wegner put out this short message on her Monday Morning Message to the Lady Putters:

“Women Warriors (supports homeless and unemployed female veterans) needing gently used: pots/pans, glassware, dishes, utensils, serving pieces, small appliances (e.g., mixers, toasters).”

That’s all she needed to say to get the club members to check their cupboards and come up with some very nice items, most still in their original packages. The donations completely filled the trunk and back seat of the delivering car.

The Putters do care about putting and having fun, but when there is a need, they constantly come to the rescue with donations.