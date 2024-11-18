On-The-Go in the Garden

Carol Michels

The Women of Quail Creek’s On-The-Go Group recently enjoyed a visit to the Master Gardener Pima County Cooperative Extension facility in Green Valley.

Jennie Gaines and Carol Michels hosted this fabulous event. We had many questions answered about our desert plants, flowers, and vegetables. This was particularly helpful to those who were not native to our area but had relocated here from different gardening environments.

Master Gardeners are directly associated with the University of Arizona, and their knowledge base is astounding. Master Gardener Jeff McCune was our tour guide, and he explained the beauty of all that can grow in our desert landscape. He skillfully handled the plants and drew plant roots to show us how water and fertilizer can either hurt these fragile plants or help them grow.

These Master Gardeners offer education to the general public throughout our community, and you can find more information at Pima County UA Cooperative Extension at arizona.edu.

After our visit, we gathered for a delicious lunch at Coyote Grill, a venue that makes handling a large group look amazingly easy.