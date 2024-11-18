Performing Arts Guild Christmas Show December 5, 6, and 7

This year’s Performing Arts Guild Christmas Show will take you through the decades, beginning with the ‘40s and ending in present day. All along, we’ll be recreating who was who, what was happening, and entertain you with popular songs of each decade. The show will end with a performance of great holiday music by the Performing Arts Guild Mixed Chorus. Don’t be surprised to find yourself nodding in agreement at memories, humming along to some “oldies,” and laughing at very “special” visits from Santa!

There will be a matinee performance on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. (no food) for $25 per person. Dinner shows are on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. for $45 per person. The bar will be open an hour before each performance. If you haven’t already purchased your show tickets, the final general ticket sale will be in the Madera clubhouse on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.

We hope you will come to see your talented friends and neighbors sing, dance, and perform. The shows on Friday and Saturday include a delicious three-course plated dinner.

Need more information or additional tickets? Contact Nancy Haerer at [email protected] or call Nancy at 907-350-4144.