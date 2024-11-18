In My Kitchen in October Was All About Pumpkins!

Pam Hartwell-James

Frannie Vanslow was our hostess for this amazing day celebrating all things fall and all things pumpkin. And the menu spared no expense in the “all things pumpkin” category!

There were pumpkin waffles, pumpkin bread, pumpkin soup, pumpkin chili, pumpkin liqueur for the coffee, pumpkin candy, and pumpkin dump cake—Wow! And I might have left off one or two other tasty pumpkin edibles.

After our pumpkin meal was finished, we started in on a very creative and easy-to-make craft project, which was (big surprise!) also pumpkin. Each person made a unique and beautifully decorated toilet paper roll cover with (of course) fall fabrics and cinnamon sticks.

And as it usually works with these events, the day was also filled with wonderful stories of what our Halloween Trick-or-Treating was like when we were all children: the costumes we wore, our favorite candies, and so much more!

In attendance were Frannie Vanselow, Judi White, Becky Ashin, Stephanie Reynolds, Deb Robinson, Roxanne Housley, Cathy Ollman, Laura Terveen, and Deb Wade. This day was most definitely a treat for all who were there!