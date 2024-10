Linn Myrick

Due to the high interest in the Tanque Verde Ranch and Mount Lemmon day trip, Let’s Travel Club organized outing number 3 for Sept. 12. We traveled via a 12-passenger van to Tanque Verde Ranch for lunch before heading to Mount Lemmon. At Mount Lemmon Ski Valley, we enjoyed a sky ride to the highest point in the Santa Catalina Mountains, 9,159 feet! Ski Valley is the southernmost ski location in the continental United States. It has 200 skiable acres and 21 runs.