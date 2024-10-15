SCVHS Counts Down to Battle for the Baskets Fundraising Event

Monica Christiansen

Save the date! On Nov. 16 from 1 to 5 p.m., the Santa Cruz Valley Historical Society (SCVHS) is looking forward to our first major fundraising event, Battle for the Baskets, a cornhole tournament and silent gift basket auction. The team at Triple Play (1570 W. Duval Mine Road) has graciously agreed to be our host. The participation fee for online pre-registration is $10 per person. The link to register is forms.gle/B7iNKECQRSguBxBu9. If space allows, participants may register at the door for $15 each.

We are asking our community to support us by donating gift baskets or items to go in gift baskets that we will assemble. The top baskets will be set aside as tournament prizes. All others will be sold to the highest bidder. Sponsors are also needed. Event details can be found on our website SantaCruzValleyHistory.org under Upcoming Events. You may text or call Mary Chernoski at 520-204-3903 with questions. Our email is [email protected].

All proceeds will be used to support community projects. Some of these include the following:

• The “Museum in Motion” pilot program kicked off on Sept. 18 with 3rd grade students at Wrightson Ridge School. With a goal of providing educational enrichment, local history awareness, and a feeling of community ownership, the Arizona History curriculum has been expanded to include people, places, and objects directly connected to the Santa Cruz Valley. Museum kits contain lesson plans, slides, manipulatives, and assessments to provide students with visual and tactile examples of what they are learning in an effort to facilitate better knowledge retention and understanding.

• Road and trail-side historical markers are being designed to bring history to life for anyone interested in exploring our Valley. SCVHS has joined forces with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation for our first marker, which will be placed near Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park to tell the story of Camp Continental, a satellite prisoner of war work camp that provided housing for the workers who were instrumental in keeping the local economy afloat during World War II.

• “Stories From The Santa Cruz” will facilitate preservation of local history through recorded interviews, digitization of photographs and documents, and conservation of important artifacts. These items will be made into videos to share with current and future generations.

• “History All Around Us” brings monthly guest speakers to our community, free of charge. The Green Valley Library is host to all live presentations, but if you cannot attend in person, all programs are recorded, edited by students at Sahuarita High School, and then posted to our YouTube channel @SantaCruzValleyHistory. The Nov. 13 topic will be “The History of United Community Health Center (UCHC).”

Your ongoing support as a volunteer or SCVHS member would be appreciated. With so many tasks to be done, there is something to interest everyone. Membership: Individual $15, Family $25, Business $50 (up to 5 individuals).

Load up your friends and neighbors to join us on Nov. 16 at Triple Play. We look forward to seeing you there.