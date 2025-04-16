Looking Good = Playing Good

Roxanne Housley

The Quail Creek Pickleball Club Social Committee organized a gently used women’s athletic clothing drive, with proceeds benefiting the club. Led by Tricia Kordalski and Tina Davis, unwanted clothes were dropped off at Tricia’s and then sorted by type and size. Clothes were displayed at the lower level ramada on March 11, and dozens of shoppers not only came to purchase items but also to enjoy a mimosa and visit with friends. The sale netted $200 for the club.

The items that didn’t sell have been taken to DaZee’s Resale Boutique. Proceeds from their sales benefit victims of domestic abuse.

Thanks to everyone who donated clothing and all of the shoppers who made this a successful event.