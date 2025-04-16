Linda Klaus

This year’s GJWTHF (Girls Just Want to Have Fun) Tournament, which was held on Feb. 27, was a huge success. There was a total of 124 participants representing the Lady 18-Holers, the Lady 9-Holers, and the Lady Putters.

As we all know, this tournament would not have been possible without the help of these three ladies: Debbie Riddell, Sherry Gall, and Janet Wegner. A special thank you to all of them for donating their time to organize this event.

The ladies met afterwards at the Madera clubhouse for libations and where the final flighted results were announced.

Also, another big thank you to Debbie Riddell, Sherry Gall, and Althea Critchlow for doing all of the scoring.

Such a wonderful, fun event!

Below is a listing of all the winners:

Flight 1: 1st Carol Spence, Jan Topolski, Janet Wegner; 2nd Janet Johnson, Elizabeth Hays, Liz Anderson

Flight 2: 1st Holly Canull, Dannette Palmer, Carol Cooper; 2nd Alicia Hiller, Barbara Hogan, Shari Cerrone

Flight 3: 1st Linda Price, Carol Dixon, Cindy Losk; 2nd Mary Newman, Ilona Cofman, Charlene Brehm

Flight 4: 1st Roz Harrison, Cindy Kromer, Gay Hinshaw; 2nd Debbie Smith, Lee Schmidt, Elaine Walker

Flight 5: 1st Karen Conroy, Billie Harsch, Shelley Comfort; 2nd Sharon Bisping, Catherine Thiele, Peggy Swanson