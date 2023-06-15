Learn a Few Dance Steps or Compete!

A quality ballroom instructor will encourage students to goal-set and practice. Our Quail Creek resident instructor Kathi Bobillot practices what she preaches. She recently competed in the Expo at SaddleBrooke with her pro partner Lucas. Kathi offers private lessons and group classes. Choose from Ballroom, Latin, Swing, Night Club, or Country. The next Dance Expo is Aug. 27 in Tucson.

Here is what her students are saying …

“You are such a patient and fun instructor! We really enjoyed the lessons!” —Dr. Ted and Jan P.

“We have had extensive lessons from other instructors before moving to Quail Creek. Kathi is not only the most knowledgeable, but makes learning enjoyable.” —Jay and Lynn N.

“Kathi is professional and personable. She gave us the confidence on the dance floor.” —John and Terri S.

“Thank you for another fantastic class! You are a great teacher. You break the dance down and repeat it enough that we are able to do it.” —Bill and Ellen E.

For more information, go to her website www.2LeftFeat.com or email [email protected].