Keep Learning … Quit Aging

Practicing what she preaches by always learning, our resident dance pro Kathi Bobillot just graduated from veterinary assistant college. She is using her training as a volunteer in the surgical center at our local animal shelter, the Animal League of Green Valley.

Dancing is the best form of exercise for your brain and body. Plus, it’s fun and a great social skill for couples. This is the perfect place to start. Learn the easiest social dance!

A 4-count three-week beginners course is starting this month. Danced to a variety of upbeat music, classes are on Thursdays, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, and Nov. 10, from 6:30 to 7:25 p.m.

The class is for couples only, and the fee is $60 per couple. Space is limited, and prepayment is required.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.2LeftFeat.com.