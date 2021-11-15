Fun Time at the Javelina Hoedown!

Deb Melton

If you missed the Javelina Hoedown on Oct. 9 at the Madera Clubhouse, you missed a good party! Just over 200 people attended this year and helped The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) raise $12,907 that will be used for scholarships, which will be awarded in April. TWOQC’s board has set a goal of $15,000 to be given out for scholarships, so we still need to raise $2,093. More information on how you can help can be found in the article about TWOQC fundraising in this issue.

Hoedown attendees enjoyed a chuckwagon dinner of pulled pork, grilled chicken, cowboy beans, green salad, potato salad, cornbread, and a cookie. Participants spent the remainder of the evening bidding on the 55 different silent auction items and choosing in which of the 56 different gift baskets to place their raffle tickets. Tough choices had to be made, but the basket committee made it a bit easier by listing the contents of each basket on a card in front of the baskets. Thanks to Quail Creek artists, quilters, and all those who donated items and their time to the silent auction and gift baskets. It was fun bidding and winning!

Hoedown attendees were entertained and danced the night away to tunes spun by DJ Warren B while they waited to hear the names of the winners of the 50/50 and the Traeger smoker grill raffles. The lucky 50/50 winner was Paula Witt, who generously donated a portion back to TWOQC. Thank you, Paula! Shel Zatkin was the lucky winner of the Traeger Grill. Congratulations, Shel! When’s the barbecue?

The Women of Quail Creek again would like to thank all those who attended this year’s Javelina Hoedown and made it a great success! We hope you had fun. And for those of you who may have missed it, there will be another fun-filled fundraiser next year.