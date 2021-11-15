BBQ Showdown at Robson Ranch

On Oct. 2 the Robson Ranch BBQ Showdown took place with all five Robson communities who came together to compete for the best BBQ. This was our first annual event that we look forward to enjoying every year. This year we helped raise $2,500 for Patriot PAWS, an organization that trains and provides service dogs of the highest quality at no cost to disabled American veterans and others with mobile disabilities in order to help restore their physical and emotional independence.

Ranch Hand Brewery, which was created by our Vice President of Food and Beverage Operations George Atwell, and head Brewmaster Josh Johnson, brought Boo Boo Blonde Ale, Ranch Hand IPA, Microburst Hazy, and Atwell Amber for everyone to enjoy.

SaddleBrooke Ranch, PebbleCreek, Robson Ranch Arizona, Quail Creek, and Robson Ranch Texas each had a station to judge their executive chef’s prepared BBQ and sides.

Chef Aris and the team from Quail Creek prepared slow roasted, whole hog tacos, with avocado-tomatillo salsa, onions and cilantro.

There was a great turnout of 250 guests who voted for their favorite station. Robson Ranch Texas took home the win! Congrats to Chef Patrick McElroy, Jeremy Trietsch, and their staff for a job well done.

Between the great food, beer, wine, photo booth, three live bands, and raffle prizes, it is safe to say everyone had a wonderful time and is ready for next year!