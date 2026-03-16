Lenny Friedman, QC Disc Golf Club President

The Quail Creek Disc Golf Club hosted the First Annual Sahuarita Triathlon on Jan. 28 at Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park. Rather than the traditional swim, bike, and run format, the event featured pickleball, cornhole, and disc golf.

Sixteen Quail Creek residents competed in the triathlon, with six participants earning gold medals across the three events. Weather conditions were ideal, with no wind and temperatures in the low 70s. The competition was completed in just over three hours.

Participants were divided into two groups of eight, competing to determine finalists in each event. Each team played three cornhole games, three pickleball matches, and six disc golf holes to advance to the championship rounds.

Mike and Cindy Mueller went undefeated to win the gold medal in cornhole. In disc golf, Bill Foraker sank a 20-foot putt to defeat Deb and John Worley, earning the gold medal with partner Larry Brown. The pickleball gold medal was claimed by Tom Dean and Gary Wibbenhorst who defeated Cindy and Mike Mueller in the final match.

For many participants, the triathlon marked their first experience playing disc golf. Several expressed interest in continuing the sport at the six-hole course at Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park, the nine-hole Labyrinth Course, or the 18-hole Maze Course in Sahuarita.

The Quail Creek Disc Golf Club plans to host additional triathlons in the future. For more information about disc golf or upcoming events, contact lenny.discgolf@gmail.com or join the club on the TeamReach app using code QCDGC2024.