Performing Arts Guild Spring Play: ‘Farce of Nature,’ May 1-3

This May, the QC Performing Arts Guild (PAG) will be performing Farce of Nature, and you’ll enjoy the nonstop hilarity of this Southern-fried farce. A farce is a type of comedy characterized by highly improbable and comedic situations, exaggerated characters, and absurd, chaotic plots designed to make the audience laugh. It focuses on fast-paced action, physical humor, and intricate situations.

Dinner shows will be presented on Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, at 7 p.m., with a matinee and early dinner show on Sunday, May 3, at 3 p.m. in the Madera clubhouse ballroom. The bar will be open an hour before each showtime.

D. Gene Wilburn owns a fishing lodge that has fallen on hard times, but that’s the least of his problems. His discontented wife Wanelle believes he has a wandering eye. His gun-happy sister Maxie uses the lodge as a safe house to protect a mob snitch who is in witness protection. D. Gene’s son Ty returns home to patch up his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Jenna. And to make it all a little more outrageous, Ty’s flirtatious boss, followed by her gangster husband, arrives at the lodge to add to the hilarity. Will overcoming a possible shootout and wild animal attack be enough for D. Gene to impress a potential investor to help save the lodge and maybe even his marriage?

Tickets are just $45 for the dinner show and $35 for the matinee, with cabaret seating of tables of eight. Ticket sales begin on Wednesday, April 1, from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Madera clubhouse lobby and will continue on April 8, 15, and 21. Call Michele Donatich at 847-445-2343 for more ticket sales information. Ticket sales are managed by PAG, so cash or check will be required. There is no limit on the number of tickets that can be purchased at one time. Get together with friends and neighbors, as we know laughter is contagious. See you at the show!

Directed by Sandi Hrovatin, the local cast includes Sandy Boyer, Michael Cory, Bill Entwistle, Ray Hebert, Perry Jones, John Martin, Dodie Martin, John Martin, Debi Nelson, and Diana Paul.