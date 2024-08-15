Democratic Arizona Corporation Commission Candidates

Alphie Smith

Jonathon Hill and Joshua Polacheck spoke at the Democratic Club of Quail Creek (DCQC) monthly meeting on July 20 in the Kino Center. They are running for the Arizona Corporation Commission. Arizona is holding a state-wide election for three of five seats on the Corporation Commission on Nov. 5, 2024. The other Democratic candidate is Ylenia Aquilar who was unable to attend the DCQC meeting.

Currently, there are four Republicans and one Democrat on the board. Each member serves a four-year term. This year, three positions will be voted on. Voters can vote for three candidates. Polacheck, Hill, and Aguilar ask that their supporters vote for all three of them. They have been traveling the state together to every county, engaging with Arizona voters. They bring a vision for the future where, if elected, they will work for the citizens of Arizona, not for the lobbyists of the utility companies.

The Arizona Corporation Commission registers and regulates the incorporation of businesses, oversees securities regulation, ensures that pipelines and railroads are operated and maintained in a safe manner, sets energy policy that is affordable and reliable for the consumer, and regulates policies and sets rates for the utility companies (electric, gas, telephone, and water).

Hill is a native Arizonan, an engineer, geologist, and scientist for ASU’s Mars Space Flight Facility. He proposes to increase our clean energy to protect the environment and keep energy affordable for all. As a geologist, he understands pipeline and groundwater issues, power generation, and water distribution.

Polacheck is a current public affairs consultant and served as a commissioned Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. State Department. He wants to “build out our clean energy infrastructure,” advocating for good union jobs to accomplish this.

Aguilar is currently a member of the Central Arizona Water Conservation District of Maricopa County, overseeing the Central Arizona Project (CAP). She is a dedicated advocate for Arizonans, championing consumer protection.

Aquilar, Hill, and Polacheck are running as a team. Their mission and hope for the future is to ensure that our utilities deliver “affordable, reliable, and secure” services to the citizens of Arizona. They ask that you vote for all three of them in the general election in November. Vote bottom-up or vote all the way down the ballot.

Brian Johnson was also introduced at the meeting. He is running for Pima County Treasurer. He is on the ballot in the Democratic Primary on July 30, running against Sami Hamed.

The next DCQC meeting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 3 p.m. in the Kino Center. All residents of Quail Creek are welcome to attend.