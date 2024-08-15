Christmas in July 2024 Was Super Successful

Peggy McGee

It certainly didn’t feel like Christmas on July 24 with the temps heading for the 100s again, but that didn’t stop the Lady Putters. It was time for their annual collection for the Green Valley/Amado Food Bank, and they were not going to let Mr. Sun keep them from donning their red and green outfits and holiday accessories. Their hearts were definitely filled with the Santa philosophy of giving to bring joy to others, as they donated 216 pounds of food and contributed $815 in cash, checks, and credit card donations. One of the key members of the food bank staff said they wanted to thank the members of the Quail Creek Lady Putters for the wonderful support during the Christmas in July Food Drive.