December PCQC Photo Contest: Open

Jim Burkstrand

The Photo Club of Quail Creek (PCQC) continued with its monthly members’ contest with December being “open” topic, which basically meant that the photographer chose any topic or subject for themselves. Each club member could enter up to three photos taken in the last three years. This subject drew 32 photos with a wide variety of subjects. All of the photos can be seen on our Flickr site tinyurl.com/bdfcef9n.

Larry Hudson won first place with his photo American Kestrels. Larry commented, “My wife Monte and I had been enjoying this mating pair of American Kestrels for several weeks around the Canoa Ranch ponds. On this particular afternoon, I was lucky enough to catch the pair landing on the same dead tree limb. Hopefully, they will grace us with their presence again this spring.” Larry used his Canon R6 and lens at 500 mm, 1/1600 sec at f/7.1 and ISO 500.

Tom Cadwalader took second place with his photo Leaning Under the Weight. Tom commented, “This image was made right here in Quail Creek near the under-construction Canyon Club. I can see the mountain from our back patio, and once I saw the cloudy skies in the late afternoon light, I grabbed my camera and headed out. This perspective was one of several that I tried. I chose this one because I really liked the low, dark clouds and this saguaro for the foreground. I felt it really added interest to the scene. The saguaro is not straight, and it felt to me like it was leaning under the weight of the heavy, low clouds.” Tom used his OM-1, 122 mm lens, shooting 1/160 sec at f/16 and ISO 200.

The photo Reading at 1st Grade Level, by Monte Hudson, placed third. Monte said, “This photo was made indoors with my cell phone. Because it was all about the eyes, I cropped it severely to highlight them.” Monte used her iPhone 11 Pro, 52 mm, 1/60 sec, f/2, ISO 100.

The Photography Club of Quail Creek has a monthly photo contest for its members and schedules numerous photo field trips for members throughout the year. Meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Kino Conference Center, Mesquite Room. Room venue could vary each month. Consult the club’s constantly updated website www.pcqc.org, as well as the weekday HOA What’s Happening, for additional information.