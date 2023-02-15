The Green Valley Council is proud to present the following upcoming forum:

What: Air Quality/Valley Fever Forum

When: Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

Where: GVR East Social Center

Why: The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) will be presenting on everything you need to know about air quality in our community and will be on hand to answer any questions you may have. Included in the forum, the Pima County Health Department will be presenting on Valley Fever—what it is, how to recognize it, and what you need to know as a Green Valley resident. Please join us on Feb. 16.

To register for this forum, please call the office at 520-648-1936 or email us at [email protected]

We look forward to seeing you.