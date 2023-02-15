Cancer Support Group Art Project Invitation

Anyone who has been impacted by cancer through their own cancer journey, is a caregiver, has lost a friend or relative to cancer, needs an outlet for their cancer stress, or is just looking for friends to visit with is invited to the Keno Conference Center meeting at 1 p.m. on March 13. Work on our project or bring your own.

This group is a friend group looking for members who want to come and play in art projects while visiting and supporting each other. Each meeting will provide an art project for everyone to enjoy. Making things with one’s hands is a way to relieve stress and enjoy learning a new skill. Supplies will be provided for a small art project, or bring your own dry supplies such as for knitting, crocheting, colored pencils, charcoal pencils, scratchboards, pens and paper, or paper craft. Don’t bring wet paints, please.

For more information about the Friends of those Touched by Cancer, contact Ginny Hutcheson at [email protected]