Anza Athletic Club Class Descriptions

Aqua Fitness T,TH 2 p.m. Stacey Bogar. High-energy, low-impact class uses water resistance, resistance bands, and upbeat music to boost strength, balance, and cardio—all in a supportive, social environment. Perfect for all fitness levels.

Beginner Karate T,TH 2 p.m. John Evans. Improve balance, coordination, focus, and overall well-being. No experience needed. We start with simple movements and gradually build toward precision, flow, confidence, and protection from stumbles and falls, a common enemy.

Body Blast M 3 p.m., T,TH 10 a.m. Lorraine Beaver. Work all muscle groups using high-volume reps and low resistance with hand weights—a great workout geared to improving muscle tone and definition.

Classic Fitness T,TH 11 a.m. Lois Bossert. Low-impact aerobics set to music with 20 minutes of muscle toning using hand weights and/or stretch resistance bands, followed by stretch and relaxation. Chairs can be used if desired.

Fit & Strong T,TH 8 a.m. Marianela Palazuelos. This class is ideal for beginners. Increase strength, agility, balance, coordination, and range of motion. We use hand weights, resistance bands, and balls. Chairs can be used to assist with balance.

Fitness Interval Training, SA 7 a.m. Jill Shea. FIT delivers a dynamic, full-body session with easy-to-follow cardio and strength intervals, followed by targeted core work and finishing with stretching. It’s the perfect combination for an effective and balanced workout.

Gentle Yoga SA 9:15 a.m. Gail Johnson. Experience a slower paced Hatha Yoga practice, which is not intense or strenuous on the body and is appropriate for men and women. The session is followed by a guided deep relaxation.

Gentle Yoga Stretch F,SA 8 a.m. Mark Mandel. Experience a slower paced, disciplined, and comfortable effort of yoga and stretching. This yoga session is 55 minutes and is appropriate for both men and women and all fitness levels.

Hatha Yoga M,W 8 a.m. Todd Combs. Hatha Yoga is a simpler yoga practice with more static postures to unite and balance the body and mind. Our focus will be core, balance, and stretching to leave you invigorated.

Karate M 4 p.m., T,TH,F 3 p.m. Stan Herum. Gain physical, psychological, and emotional benefits, including breathing, power, stretching, and self-defense in progressive classes. Class is taught by Black Belt Sensei Stan Herum.

Mat Pilates Fitness M,W 10 a.m., F 7 a.m. Carla Espinosa. Pilates is a strengthening, lengthening form that focuses on core muscles and improving stability. Bands, exercise balls, sliders, and small weights may be used to level-up your Pilates experience.

Senior Strength & Balance M,W noon. Todd Combs. Target audience is adults 60+ concerned about falling or those who may have fallen in the past and have restricted their activities due to concerns about falling. Improve strength, coordination, and balance.

SilverSneakers T,TH noon. Lois Bossert. A variety of exercises, using hand weights and resistance bands, designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement, and activity for daily living skills. A chair is used for seated and/or standing support.

Sports Conditioning W 3 p.m. Lorraine Beaver. Transform and challenge your muscles with stretch – flex – abs – balance. See an improvement in your golf, pickleball, tennis, and softball abilities. Bring a yoga mat and water.

Step & Strength TH 9 a.m. Lisa DeFalco. This dynamic class blends step aerobics with targeted strength training and low-impact cardio using a step platform and transitions into strength exercises using body weight, resistance bands, or light hand weights—20 to 30 minutes of cardio.

Total Body Workout M,W 9 a.m. Lois Bossert. A total body workout for all set to invigorating music. This class uses hand weights and resistance bands, along with low-impact aerobic movements for full-body toning.

TRX 45 M,W 10 a.m. Marianela Palazuelos. TRX 45 uses suspension straps to leverage body weight to build core and stability. Great for all fitness levels.

TRX Hybrid T,TH 9 a.m. Marianela Palazuelos. The Hybrid approach uses equipment to target overall strength, endurance, and fitness.

Vinyasa Yoga M,W 11 a.m. Marianela Palazuelos. Vinyasa Flow Yoga is faster paced and focuses on linking poses together in a fluid way. Settle into therapeutic poses that encourage meditative movement and breathing techniques to release tension and quiet the mind.

Zumba T,F 9 a.m. Mae Weravetz. Zumba is a fun, interval dance workout to Latin and contemporary rhythms to tone and increase muscle endurance. Get your heart rate up and boost cardio endurance. All fitness levels welcome.